Crews battle house fire on Denova Street

June 22, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews battled a fire at what appears to be an abandoned home in Baton Rouge Thursday.

First responders arrived on scene after 8 p.m. Witnesses on scene say the home appeared to be abandoned.

Fire crews were able to put the fire under control.

Check back for updates.

