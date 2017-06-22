81°
Crews battle house fire on Denova Street
BATON ROUGE - Crews battled a fire at what appears to be an abandoned home in Baton Rouge Thursday.
First responders arrived on scene after 8 p.m. Witnesses on scene say the home appeared to be abandoned.
Fire crews were able to put the fire under control.
Check back for updates.
