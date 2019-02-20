60°
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties

44 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 February 20, 2019 9:58 AM February 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a historic home in New Orleans.

The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to WWL-TV. The family home of the Montgomery and Grace families is one of the places where Rex, the King of Carnival, stops to toast on Mardi Gras. WWL-TV reports that the home has been a toasting point along the route for the Rex parade since 1907.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

