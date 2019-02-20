58°
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties
NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters were called to a massive fire at a historic home in New Orleans.
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to WWL-TV. The family home of the Montgomery and Grace families is one of the places where Rex, the King of Carnival, stops to toast on Mardi Gras. WWL-TV reports that the home has been a toasting point along the route for the Rex parade since 1907.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.
February 20, 2019
