Crews battle blaze at business along Airline Highway Tuesday

Tuesday, April 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating what sparked a huge fire at a business on an Airline Highway service road Tuesday.

The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. at Big Boss Trading Company along Airline near Sherwood Common Boulevard. Video shows smoke billowing from inside the building with multiple fire engines and more than a dozen firefighters at the scene.

A St. George Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the fire was contained shortly after 12 o'clock.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

