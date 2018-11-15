Crews assembling jacks at Sunshine Bridge as repairs continue

DONALDSONVILLE - Crews are taking their next step in completing repairs at the Sunshine Bridge.

The Department of Transportation and Development says workers are now jacking the bridge to relieve it so that other components can be replaced. Beginning this weekend, crews will replace and repair damaged support chords on the bridge.

The state says the bridge is still on pace to be fully repaired in January 2019.

The structure has been shut down since mid-October, when a barge crashed into it.

You can find more info on alternate routes here.