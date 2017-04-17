70°
Latest Weather Blog
Crew pumping concrete buckled Atlanta highway
DECATUR, Ga. - Authorities are releasing more details about what caused the carpool lane of Interstate 20 in Atlanta to buckle and break apart on Monday.
Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman Melissa Clontz says its contractor was working in the area.
Dekalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says concrete was being pumped under the highway when a rupture forced the material upward, buckling the pavement.
A man riding a motorcycle in the carpool lane hit the rising pavement at high speed and was sent airborne. He was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA dirt pile creating mess for property owner
-
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office gets advanced license plate readers
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Central Mayor calls in investigators over allegations of forgery
-
Afternoon rain floods Bluebonnet underpass near mall
-
Truck driver rescues woman from flooded car on Bluebonnet Blvd.