Crew pumping concrete buckled Atlanta highway

Image: The San Francisco Chronicle

DECATUR, Ga. - Authorities are releasing more details about what caused the carpool lane of Interstate 20 in Atlanta to buckle and break apart on Monday.



Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman Melissa Clontz says its contractor was working in the area.



Dekalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says concrete was being pumped under the highway when a rupture forced the material upward, buckling the pavement.



A man riding a motorcycle in the carpool lane hit the rising pavement at high speed and was sent airborne. He was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.