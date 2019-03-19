Crew members rescued, captain missing after tugboat capsizes on Mississippi River

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Reports say one person is missing after a tugboat capsized Monday night on the Mississippi River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 54-foot vessel Seattle Slew capsized near Myrtle Grove Fleet in Plaquemines Parish north of Port A La Hache around 8:12 p.m. Authorities say there were three people on board at the time.

WWL-TV reports that two crew members jumped overboard and were rescued, but the captain, identified as David Mills, is missing. The crew members were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the vessel left from Turn Services on the West Bank and was trying to move an empty barge when it started to take on water.

Authorities say the cause of the capsizing is still under investigation.