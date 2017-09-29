Crestwood Street shooting victim dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE- The man who was shot on Crestwood Street Monday evening has succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of Crestwood Street around 7:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Abozar Shahsavar.

Shahsavar was shot multiple times by his friend, 59-year-old Darioush Hagighi. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder, but Hagighi's charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Hagighi remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.