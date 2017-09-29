89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crestwood Street shooting victim dies from injuries

2 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 11:49 AM September 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- The man who was shot on Crestwood Street Monday evening has succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of Crestwood  Street around 7:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Abozar Shahsavar. 

Shahsavar was shot multiple times by his friend, 59-year-old Darioush Hagighi. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder, but Hagighi's charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Hagighi remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days