Creepy man approaching women at Walmart in Zachary

ZACHARY – There are reports of a suspicious man following women at the Walmart in Zachary.



The man has been identified by police as 29-year-old Joshua Knockaert of Baker, Oregon. Knockaert is accused of following women with children out of the store and making them uncomfortable with aggressive questioning.



"I got to Walmart two times a week and I think that is very scary," shopper Terez Patterson said.

Knockaert told police that he was selling magazine subscriptions and was only cited.

"We interviewed the victim, we felt like the charge we had on him was appropriate. After interviewing the victim we thought we didn't have cause for more charges," Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said.

Even though the suspect was seen approaching women at the Walmart in Zachary, people on social media say they have spotted him at other Walmarts in the area.

"It scares you when you first hear about it, but you can't sit at home and hide," shopper Mary Barlow said.

Some say if they are approached, they will take matters into their own hands.

"If he's following my girlfriend, I'll take care of it myself," resident Arnold Parishi said.