Creator of King Cake Baby mascot files $200M lawsuit against Universal Studios over 'Happy Death Day'

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The designer behind the nightmarish New Orleans sports mascot the King Cake Baby has filed suit over a mask used in the 'Happy Death Day' horror film franchise.

WWL reports designer Jonathan Bertuccelli filed the civil suit claiming the villain's appearance featured in the films is a rip-off of his King Cake Baby design he created in 2009. The mascot is infamous for prowling up and down the sidelines during the Pelicans'(formerly the Hornets) home games around Mardi Gras.

"Since KCB’s creation in 2009, it has entertained, scared and fascinated sports fans," the lawsuit reads. "KCB’s iconic blend of sinister, happy and awkward childish delirium has captured audiences around the United States and drove commentary across the media spectrum."

Bertucelli claims elements of his design were used to create the mask worn by the killer in the 2017 slasher film, which filmed at Loyola University in New Orleans.

Calling the two masks "virtually identical", Bertucelli is seeking damages equal to half of the net revenue from the film and its 2019 sequel, 'Happy Death Day 2 U'. That would amount to more than $200 million.