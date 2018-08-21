86°
'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

Tuesday, August 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - The craze for "Crazy Rich Asians" is hitting Asia, with a premiere in Singapore followed by openings in several neighboring countries later this week.

Much of the movie was set in this wealthy city-state. The red carpet premiere Tuesday night for the over-the-top romantic comedy was expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd after its box-office bonanza in the U.S.

The film directed by John M. Chu was adapted from Singaporean author Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Chinese-American Rachel Chu as she travels with her boyfriend Nick Young to Singapore to meet his family and discovers they are ultra-wealthy.

But critics say its satirical portrayal of an uber-rich family in the wealthy city-state misses a chance to showcase the city's ethnic diversity.

