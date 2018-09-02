79°
'Crazy Rich Asians' banks another crazy rich weekend

Sunday, September 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Crazy Rich Asians" isn't slowing down at the box office even in its third weekend in theaters.
  
Studios on Sunday say the romantic comedy has topped the domestic charts again. Warner Bros. estimates that the film added an additional $22.2 million through Sunday, down only 10 percent from last weekend.
  
Should the pace hold, it could also have one of the biggest Labor Day weekends ever. The current record sits with 2007's "Halloween" which opened with $30.6 million.
  
The Nazi war crime film "Operation Finale" debuted with $6 million and the sci-fi thriller "Kin," with Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid, opened to $3 million.
  
And the John Cho-led computer screen mystery "Searching" performed better than expected in its expansion, bringing in an estimated $5.7 million through Sunday.
