Crawfish Tracker: These prices are goin' nowhere

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A month of slowly-declining crawfish prices continues with perhaps the slightest drop we've seen from week-to-week this season.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish is sitting at $5.11. That's only a couple cents below the average we saw last week in the capital area and still not much better than what we saw at the start of March.

You'll still be able to find a pound of boiled crawdads for as low as $4.29 at some of the more popular seafood stops in the area, but don't expect anything drastically cheaper than that.

You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

