Crawfish Tracker: The post-Easter price drop is real

1 hour 6 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 2:18 PM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices are seeing a solid drop after the busy Easter weekend, the flagship holiday for crawfish boils in the South.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.89 as we get into the post-Easter portion of the season. This is the steepest drop in price we've seen since the temperatures first warmed up. back in February.

A pound at most local vendors will cost well below $3.99, with prices going as low as $2.59.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

