72°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: The post-Easter price drop is real
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices are seeing a solid drop after the busy Easter weekend, the flagship holiday for crawfish boils in the South.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.89 as we get into the post-Easter portion of the season. This is the steepest drop in price we've seen since the temperatures first warmed up. back in February.
A pound at most local vendors will cost well below $3.99, with prices going as low as $2.59.
You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida
-
Reduce Your Risk: Zachary boy to participate in Saturday's Heart Walk
-
Man wanted for rape, shooting linked to armed robbery
-
BREC to hold ribbon cutting for renovated Howell Park
-
Local woman shares her story of desegregation in high school
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...