Crawfish Tracker: Steady price drop continues into April

BATON ROUGE - It was a meandering month of March for WBRZ's tireless team of crawdad economists, tracking the average price of boiled crawfish in the area around the clock (actually, it's just me... and I only do this once a week).

But, a slow change isn't necessarily a bad thing. The average price has steadily decreased in the past several weeks, and that trend continued Thursday.

WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index has the average price per pound sitting at just over $5, about 10 cents lower than last week. That said, you can still get a pound boiled at some of the more popular spots in the Baton Rouge area for as low as $4.19.

If you want to compare more local prices, you can check out the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index