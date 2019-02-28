Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Prices trending the wrong way
BATON ROUGE - The price of boiled crawfish hit a wall last week, but now it's headed in the wrong direction entirely.
Currently sitting at $5.47 according to the Crawfish Price Index, the average price in the capital area is up from last week's average of $5.29. Even worse than that, the average is almost a full dollar higher than it was this same time last year.
Back then, we were celebrating the first real price drop of the season, with sacks of crawdads going for as low as $3.39 a piece. That's a far cry from what you'll find at the more well-known spots this week, with most selling boiled crawfish around $5 per pound.
You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
