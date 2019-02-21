80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Prices stuck in the mud for now

2 hours 6 minutes ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 February 21, 2019 12:58 PM February 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - After seeing the first major drop of the season last week, the price of boiled crawfish has seemingly stalled in the capital area.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price is still hovering around $5 per pound, but you'll be hard-pressed to find quality crawdads cheaper than $4.59 in the capital area right now.

The stubborn pricing can likely be attributed to the fluctuating weather south Louisiana has seen as of late, and we should see the more typical pricing as spring takes hold.

You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

