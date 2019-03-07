62°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices still high going into Lent

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - If you were praying for some relief in the crawfish economy post-Mardi Gras, you'll have to wait a bit longer for those prices to come down.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, prices took a practically non-existent dip this week. The average price of boiled crawfish is now sitting at around $5.44 per pound in the capital area as opposed to last week's $5.47, which was an upward spike from the early parts of the season.

Grabbing crawdads at one of the more reputable spots in the capital area will likely set you back at least $4.69 per pound. 

You can get a full breakdown of the pricing here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

