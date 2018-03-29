Crawfish Tracker: Prices stay low heading into Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE - It looks like cheaper crawfish prices are sticking around for Easter weekend.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $4.21 per pound as we head into the year's biggest weekend for crawfish. Prices are largely the same as they were last week, holding steady at a season-low.

A pound at most local vendors will set you back anywhere between $3-4, with prices going as low as $2.99.

And don't forget, some retailers have been having trouble keeping up with demand, so get out there and grab those mudbugs while you still can.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index