Crawfish Tracker: Prices stall in the capital area

BATON ROUGE - For the first time this year, boiled crawfish prices are seeing little to no change from week to week.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $4.22 per pound as of Thursday. While this is still the lowest average price we've seen this season, it's a holdover from last week as most vendors opted not to lower their prices further.

This is the first time prices have stalled all year, likely due to increasing demand among other factors.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index