Crawfish Tracker: Prices low as the end nears

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The price of boiled crawfish has is sitting at a comfortably spot as we approach the end of the season.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.57. 

A pound at most local stores will cost you roughly $3, with prices going as low as $2.29.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

