Crawfish Tracker: Prices at a season low heading into Mother's Day weekend

BATON ROUGE- The price of boiled crawfish has hit its lowest point of the year heading into Mother's Day weekend.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.67, down from $3.58 last week. This is the second straight week in which we've seen a steep drop, and these are easily the best prices we've seen all year.

A pound at most local stores will cost you less than $3.50, with prices going as low as $2.29.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index