68°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Let the price drop begin
BATON ROUGE - The cost of boiled crawfish seems to have taken its first real dip of the 2019 season.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price dropped to $5.22, down from last week's average of roughly $6. While it's still far from a perfect crawdad economy at the moment, prices have dropped a full dollar at many local markets.
Depending on where you are (or how far you're willing to drive) you can grab a pound of boiled mudbugs for as low as $3.99.
You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity arrested; disturbing hazing details released
-
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
One dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Back in BR: Bayou Country Superfest to announce 2019 music lineup
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"