Crawfish Tracker: Let the price drop begin

BATON ROUGE - The cost of boiled crawfish seems to have taken its first real dip of the 2019 season.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price dropped to $5.22, down from last week's average of roughly $6. While it's still far from a perfect crawdad economy at the moment, prices have dropped a full dollar at many local markets.

Depending on where you are (or how far you're willing to drive) you can grab a pound of boiled mudbugs for as low as $3.99.

You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index