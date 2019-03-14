Crawfish Tracker: Just waitin' for that price to drop

BATON ROUGE - Despite crawfish season being well underway, you'll probably be paying a little more than you'd like for boiled mudbugs right now.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, a pound of boiled crawfish will cost you about $5.27 on average in the capital area. While this is a small dip from last week's average, we're still a ways away from the pricing we saw this same time last year.

If you're willing to do a little hunting, you can grab a pound for about $4.49 at a couple of the favorite crawfish spots in the Baton Rouge area.

You can compare more local restaurants by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index