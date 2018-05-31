Crawfish Tracker: Get 'em while you still can

BATON ROUGE - Prices are more or less frozen in place as we reach the end of another crawfish season.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.56. A pound at most local stores will cost you roughly $3, with prices going as low as $2.29.

This season will likely be winding down in the coming weeks, so be sure to get your fill of the mudbugs while you still can for a reasonable price.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index