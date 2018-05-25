Crashes blocking multiple intersections in Gonzales

GONZALES - Police are asking drivers to avoid several areas in Ascension Parish due to accidents.

According to police, crashes have been reported at the following three locations:

Cornerview at Airline

The Railroad Tracks at Cornerview, Purpera, Coolidge and Highway 44

Tanger Mall at Highway 30

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Gonzales Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area until the incidents are cleared.