Crashes blocking multiple intersections in Gonzales
GONZALES - Police are asking drivers to avoid several areas in Ascension Parish due to accidents.
According to police, crashes have been reported at the following three locations:
Cornerview at Airline
The Railroad Tracks at Cornerview, Purpera, Coolidge and Highway 44
Tanger Mall at Highway 30
No serious injuries have been reported.
The Gonzales Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area until the incidents are cleared.