87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crashes blocking multiple intersections in Gonzales

32 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 May 25, 2018 12:05 PM May 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police are asking drivers to avoid several areas in Ascension Parish due to accidents.

According to police, crashes have been reported at the following three locations:

Cornerview at Airline

The Railroad Tracks at Cornerview, Purpera, Coolidge and Highway 44

Tanger Mall at Highway 30

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Gonzales Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area until the incidents are cleared.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days