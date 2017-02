Crash shuts down I-12 east near Livingston

LIVINGSTON - A crash has shut down I-12 eastbound near Frost Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash appears to involve a truck which veered into the median. The traffic is reportedly backed up for at least two miles.

This is a developing story, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

