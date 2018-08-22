79°
Crash shuts down I-10 East near Ramah
RAMAH - A crash has closed Interstate 10 eastbound near the Ramah exit.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. on I-10 East before LA 3000.
Vehicles are able to pass on the right shoulder. Congestion has reached one mile.
