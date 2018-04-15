56°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on Mississippi River Bridge involving 18-wheeler, heavy delays for Sunday traffic
UPDATE: All lanes on the bridge are now open.
BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to an accident on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday evening.
The incident occurred Sunday around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at the top of the bridge.
Sources tell WBRZ there are no reported injuries.
Congestion has reached the 10/12 split.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power outages caused by downed trees during storm might remain all day...
-
Local distillery branches out from spirits with help of LSU program
-
Remains of local Marine killed in helicopter crash brought home Saturday
-
Flooded streets, downed power lines and property damage following severe weather
-
Dad wants answers after son was injured in hit-and-run