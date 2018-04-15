Crash on Mississippi River Bridge involving 18-wheeler, heavy delays for Sunday traffic

UPDATE: All lanes on the bridge are now open.

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to an accident on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday evening.

The incident occurred Sunday around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at the top of the bridge.

Sources tell WBRZ there are no reported injuries.

Congestion has reached the 10/12 split.