Crash on I-10 East in Prairieville causing huge delays into Baton Rouge
PRAIRIEVILLE - An accident on I-10 East in Ascension Parish caused huge delays in the capital city Monday evening.
Emergency crews closed the right lane on I-10 heading east near LA 73 to attend to the crash.
DOTD says traffic reached nine miles in length, trickling into Baton Rrouge. Drivers were advised to take an alternative route.
The right lane is blocked I-10 East at Mile M arker 172 (Prairieville) due to an accident. Congestion has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, 9 miles in length.
— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 11, 2018
