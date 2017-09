Crash on Airline Hwy southbound causing delays

BATON ROUGE- Airline Highway southbound is closed at Barrigner-Foreman due to an accident.

The crash occurred around 7 am Monday morning, and involved a pick-up truck pulling a trailer.

The accident knocked out the traffic lights at this intersection, and police are directing traffic on the northbound side.

Emergency vehicles responded to the accident, no word yet on any injuries.