Crash on 4h Club Road leaves at least three injured

DENHAM SPRINGS- A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon has left at least three people injured.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the accident occurred on 4h Club Road near Springwood Boulevard.

Officials say three people sustained injuries as a result of the crash, one of which was transported in serious condition.

Details on the cause of the accident were not immediately available. Check back for updates.