Crash leaves unrestrained Baton Rouge man dead in Allen Parish

ALLEN PARISH - Louisiana State Police says a man from Baton Rouge was killed after the vehicle he was in veered into the path of an oncoming truck near Kinder.

Troopers identified the victim as 40-year-old Bryan Keith Smith.

Officials said Smith was the passenger in a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by 21-year-old Esperanza Cortina of Eunice. They said Cortina was driving east on Clyde Chachere Road, stopping at a stop sign at US 165. When she continued, troopers say Cortina did not yield and a yield sign at the center of a divided highway and drove into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north.

Troopers said Smith was a backseat passenger in the Pontiac. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other passengers received moderate injuries. Cortina had minor injuries. None of them were wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger in the Silverado were wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say Louisiana State Police Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2018.