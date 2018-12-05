Crash involving state trooper shuts down lanes on I-10 West at Basin Bridge

Photo: DOTD

HENDERSON- A three-vehicle crash involving a Louisiana state trooper shut down traffic on I-10 Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. State police say the crash involved a state trooper's vehicle, but the officer was not hurt.

There is no word on other injuries at this time.

All lanes were initially closed at the scene of the crash, but some traffic is being allowed to pass at this time.