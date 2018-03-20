57°
Crash involving school bus reported Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE- A school bus crash has been reported early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported on Sherwood Forest at Greenwell Springs. There were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured, according to authorities. Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers should expect delays.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for details.
