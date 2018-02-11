Crash involving prison transport van on I-10 causing major delays

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a prison transport van Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at Perkins Road near S. Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the driver of the transport van was the only occupant; no prisoners were inside of the van at the time of the accident.

Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries.