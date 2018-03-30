Crash involving overturned car reported on Choctaw Drive causing delays in the area

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a crash that resulted in one car being overturned.

The crash was reported on Choctaw Drive near North 38th. Authorities say two people were trapped in the overturned car, but were pulled out and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Heavy delays have been reported in the area.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.