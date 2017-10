Crash involving multiple motorcycles shuts down I-110 N past Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving five motorcycles shut down I-110 N past Florida Blvd early Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on I-110 near the Governor's Mansion exit around 11:45 a.m.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

All lanes are now back open on I-110 N.