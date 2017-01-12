72°
Crash involving motorcycle, driving school car off Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE – First responders are currently working a four vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and Trinity Driving School vehicle on Nicholson Drive.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Ave. The driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene in stable condition with a shoulder injury.
The incident has caused heavy traffic congestion to the surrounding roads, including Nicholson Drive between Burbank Drive and East Boyd Drive. Traffic was diverted through a nearby parking lot.
