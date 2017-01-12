72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash involving motorcycle, driving school car off Nicholson Drive

3 hours 45 minutes 9 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 3:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – First responders are currently working a four vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and Trinity Driving School vehicle on Nicholson Drive.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Gourrier Ave. The driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene in stable condition with a shoulder injury. 

The incident has caused heavy traffic congestion to the surrounding roads, including Nicholson Drive between Burbank Drive and East Boyd Drive. Traffic was diverted through a nearby parking lot. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days