60°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash involving deputy on motorcycle reported on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle patrolman crashed on Airline Highway near Highland Road around lunchtime Friday.
Reports about what happened were unavailable at the time of this post. Sources said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy on the motorcycle was not hurt.
Witnesses told WBRZ, an ambulance and law personnel were on the scene.
The crash happened at the corner of Airline and Thad Cain Lane.
Check back for updates.
Traffic was congested in the area. Click HERE to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Air Force Academy parachutes into Alex Box
-
Baton Rouge readies for weekend Mardi Gras parades
-
Sen. Troy Brown announces resignation
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Walker Mayor says no drainage impact study required for massive...
-
Neighbors want answers after finding dead dog floating in apartment complex lake