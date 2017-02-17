Crash involving deputy on motorcycle reported on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle patrolman crashed on Airline Highway near Highland Road around lunchtime Friday.

Reports about what happened were unavailable at the time of this post. Sources said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy on the motorcycle was not hurt.

Witnesses told WBRZ, an ambulance and law personnel were on the scene.

The crash happened at the corner of Airline and Thad Cain Lane.

