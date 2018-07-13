94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash involving BRPD unit snarls Perkins Rd. traffic Friday

Friday, July 13 2018
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A significant crash caused heavy delays around Perkins and Acadian Friday afternoon.

A crash was reported near the intersection just after lunch. Photos from the scene show that a Baton Rouge Police vehicle was involved in a collision with at least two other vehicles.

There is currently no word on injuries.

Congestion was heavy in both directions of Perkins Road and had also caused traffic on the Perkins Road off-ramp from I-10 E.

There was congestion reported on Acadian between Perkins and I-10.

