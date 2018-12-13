62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge officer crashed into ditch Thursday morning

45 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 1:34 PM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 1:30 p.m. on Joor Road. Authorities said the officer's vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

No serious injuries were reported.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days