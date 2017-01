Crash involving 18-wheeler closes Nicholson near Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE – Nicholson Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard is closed due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a landscaping truck.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m on Thursday.

EMS transported one person from the scene. There are no details about injuries at the time of this post.

A News 2 crew is on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.