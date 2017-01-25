68°
Crash closes lanes on I-12 west at Drusilla Lane

By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Sources say three people, including two children, were hurt after a crash on I-12 west closed lanes near Drusilla Lane Wednesday afternoon. 

According to DOTD, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sources tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the three victims were transported to the hosptial in table condition. 

 Traffic is passing through the left lane. Congestion from the incident has reached Airline Highway.

First responders are on the scene.

