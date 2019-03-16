54°
Crash closes La. 70 Saturday morning

By: Trey Schmaltz

SORRENTO - La. 70 is closed between Highway 22 and the Sunshine Bridge area because of a crash.

Traffic camera video showed numerous emergency vehicles blocking lanes near wrecked vehicles.

The crash happened early Saturday morning.

Specific details were not released.

