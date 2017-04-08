52°
Crash causing major backup near I-10/I-12 split
BATON ROUGE - A late-night crash on I-10 has backed up traffic past the 10/12 split.
The accident happened near the College Dr. exit of westbound I-10 just before 11 p.m.
Law enforcement officials have not released any information on how many cars were involved in the crash or if anybody was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
