Crash blocks lanes of I-10 WB near College Drive

BATON ROUGE – All lanes of I-10 west bound near College Drive are blocked due to an accident.

According to DOTD, traffic is passing through the left shoulder and part of the left lane. Congestion has reached Essen Lane.

All lanes are blocked on I-10 West at College Drive due to an accident. (1/2) — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 9, 2017

Traffic is able to pass through the left shoulder and partially the left lane. Congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12. (2/2) — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 9, 2017

It appears that multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. According to sources, two people were transported from the scene with injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are no injuries reported at the time of this post.

Check Facebook and Twitter for updates.