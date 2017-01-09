57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash blocks lanes of I-10 WB near College Drive

1 hour 18 minutes 34 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 5:24 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – All lanes of I-10 west bound near College Drive are blocked due to an accident.

According to DOTD, traffic is passing through the left shoulder and part of the left lane. Congestion has reached Essen Lane.

It appears that multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. According to sources, two people were transported from the scene with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

There are no injuries reported at the time of this post.

Check Facebook and Twitter for updates.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days