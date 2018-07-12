90°
Crane barrels into cars, officer leaps inside to stop it

Wednesday, July 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC New York
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) - A police officer who made a daring leap to stop a crane truck that smashed into four vehicles on the Long Island Expressway says the giant machine was "like a tank going down the road."
  
Police say 47-year-old Brian Sinclair went about 9 miles after barreling through traffic around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Ronkonkoma. They say the allegedly intoxicated driver only surrendered once Officer Joseph Goss jumped into the cab.
  
The 35-year-old Goss says he went into "panic mode" as the crane neared a heavily used exit, fearing that Sinclair was going to crash and kill someone.
  
Goss and three drivers were treated for minor injuries.
  
Sinclair was arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
  
His lawyer says he's innocent.



