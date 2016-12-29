Craig Victor II dismissed from LSU Basketball team

Image: LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE – Craig Victor II was dismissed from the LSU men’s basketball team, according to a statement released by the university Thursday.

Head coach Johnny Jones said Victor was dismissed for a violation of team rules. The statement did not say specify which team rules were violated.

“We are obviously disappointed that we had to take this action,” Jones said. “When you commit to being part of our basketball program, there are expectations and standards that we demand from our players.”

According to LSUsports.net, Victor is a junior forward from New Orleans. He played eight games with five starts for the LSU basketball team.