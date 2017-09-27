Crack cocaine and over $2,000 found in drug search of 58-year-old man's home

MORGAN CITY- While executing a search warrant at a residence on Leona Street, officers from the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division arrested at 58-year-old man.

Officers found suspected crack cocaine, $2,831 dollars in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia at the residence of Joseph Davis.

Evidence collected by authorities linked Davis to the crack cocaine that was destined to be sold. Authorities also discovered the money was derived from the illicit sales of illegal narcotics.

The incident took place within a Drug-Free Zone.

Davis was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds form drug activity and violation of uniform CDS law (Drug-Free Zone).