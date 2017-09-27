85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crack cocaine and over $2,000 found in drug search of 58-year-old man's home

40 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 September 27, 2017 10:26 AM September 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

MORGAN CITY- While executing a search warrant at a residence on Leona Street, officers from the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division arrested at 58-year-old man.

Officers found suspected crack cocaine, $2,831 dollars in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia at the residence of Joseph Davis.

Evidence collected by authorities linked Davis to the crack cocaine that was destined to be sold. Authorities also discovered the money was derived from the illicit sales of illegal narcotics.

The incident took place within a Drug-Free Zone.

Davis was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds form drug activity and violation of uniform CDS law (Drug-Free Zone).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days